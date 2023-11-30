Varanasi(Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, two sisters were found living with the corpse of their mother for around one year in their house in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Madarwa of the Lanka Police Station area.

Lanka Station House Officer (SHO) Shivakant Mishra said Usha Tripathi (52), a resident of Madarwa, Samenghat, died last year after a prolonged illness but her daughter didn't perform her last rites and kept her body locked in a room.

According to Pappu Singh, a neighbour of Usha, her husband left her family a few years ago. The daughters, Pallavi Tripathi (27) and her 18-year-old sister, were living with their mother. Whenever relatives visit their house, they never let anyone meet their mother, Pappu said. On suspension, villagers informed the police.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and found the body inside a locked room. Both the daughters were found sitting in the same room. The police then sent the body for forensic examination. A villager, Anita said that both the sisters' mental condition has not been good for a long time. The police have taken the two sisters into custody and started an investigation into the matter. (With Agency Inputs)