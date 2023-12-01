Varanasi: The Police is preparing to hand over two mentally unstable women who stayed with the decomposed body of their mother for a year in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, to their maternal grandfather, sources said. Sources said that the two girls will be handed over to their maternal grandfather Ramakrishna.

The duo was recently found staying with the decomposed body of their mother identified as Usha Tripathi, for a year inside their house in Madarwa area under Lanka police station limits in Varanasi. The death of the woman came to light after the neighbors became suspicious and informed the police later. The visiting police team found the decomposed body of Usha Tripathi (52 years) inside the house house on the evening of Wednesday 29th November.

The deceased woman's two daughters were found living with the body for the last one year owing to their unstable mental condition. Both were shifted to the neighboring house, but now the police is preparing to keep them with their grandfather Ramakrishna. Although aunt Seema and some family members are giving them courage, the two girls are inconsolable due to their mother's death.

Only yesterday the police tried to conduct post-mortem and forensic examination of the skeleton of Usha Tripathi but the post-mortem could not be done due to the girls' resentment. The post-mortem and forensic examination of the body will be done on 3rd of December as per officials. DCP Kashi Zone RS Gautam said that the cause of death seems to be natural as no physical injury marks have been found on the body.

After the police found the body, both the girls were shifted to the house of their neighbour Pappu Singh where they are currently staying under the care of their aunt and some other family members, but their maternal grandfather Ramakrishna has reached Varanasi and is now being given their custody. He has also agreed to live at his daughters' home to take care of his two granddaughters.

The family is now preparing to perform the last rituals of the deceased woman. Ramakrishna said that he is very sad about the loss of his daughter and the condition in which her body was found in the house. He pledged to take care of his two granddaughters. Neighbor Pappu Singh said that the two girls had been going out of the house continuously for about 20 days, because the ration in the house had completely ended.

Singh said the girls used to take the food for themselves from his house. When asked to take food for their mother, they used to say that mother will not eat, she is not hungry, Singh said. To meet the expenses of ration, the two girls also sold their mother's jewelery worth Rs 19000 from February 2023 to July 2023, the neighbours said.