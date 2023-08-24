UTTAR PRADESH THREE DIE INCLUDING 5 YEAR OLD GIRL OF DIARRHOEA IN SONBHADRA VILLAGE SEVERAL ILL

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh): Three persons, including a five-year-old girl died of diarrhoea and several others were reported ill in Judiya village of Ghoraval in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district on Wednesday as the rapid spread of the disease rang alarm bells in the area.

After getting information about the spike in diarrhoea cases, Superintendent of Ghoraval Community Health Center Dr Narendra Saroj and Dr Gaurav arrived at the village along with a team to keep a check on the affected areas. They took stock of the health condition of the affected people and medicines were distributed to the villagers. Also, people were advised to drink boiled water as contaminated water is considered to be the main reason for diarrhoea.

The deceased have been identified as Babni Kol (61), Vandana (21) and Naina (5). The village head said that diarrhoea has spread in the village by drinking contaminated water from hand pumps. He said that people are falling ill after drinking such contaminated water.

Chief Medical Officer Ashwini Kumar said that among the three deceased the elderly woman died in the district hospital and the remaining two died at their houses. It has also been revealed that after falling ill, people are wasting time by performing exorcism leading to which, the condition of the patient is getting worse, he said.

Kumar said that people should stay away from superstition and instead take medicines given by the health team immediately, he said. The three deaths took place as the families delayed in taking medical assistance, he added.

Apart from Judiya, diarrhoea has been reported in another village, Masipathan. A health department team has also been sent there.