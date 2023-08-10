UTTAR PRADESH THIEF ENTERS HOUSE LATER BODY FOUND INSIDE ROOM

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): In a strange incident, a thief broke into a house late on Wednesday night in Bijkauli village under the jurisdiction of the Bah police station area of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh. However, later his body was found inside the house, police said on Thursday.

According to the police officials, the villagers got to know about the thief entering the house, belonging to one Madan Gopal, with the intention of stealing things. "However, when the villagers came to the house to catch the thief, he locked himself inside a room and his body was found in the room," the police officials added.

According to the police, they broke open the door of the room after the thief, identified as Bhanu Pratap, did not respond to them. "We found Pratap's body and we took it to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead," said Kuldeep Dixit, in charge, of Bah police station.

Dixit said that Pratap's body has been sent for post-mortem and it will be handed over to his kin following completion of all the procedures. Police said that they will register a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are further probing the matter.

