UTTAR PRADESH STATE CONGRESS TEAM TO HAVE RAMLALA DARSHAN ON MAKAR SANKRANTI

Lucknow: With an eye on the Lok Sabha elections slated this year, the state unit of Congress is in no mood to let BJP reap the fruits of the Ram Mandir consecration on January 22. A team of Uttar Pradesh Congress under the leadership of Avinash Pandey, party general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh will visit Ayodhya on Makar Sankranti on January 15.

The Congress leaders will first dip into Saryu river following which they will visit Ramlala and Hanumangarhi. The Grand Old Party is leaving no stones unturned to take the edge off BJP's euphoria over the Ram Temple consecration with its soft Hindutva stance.

Pandey, on his maiden visit to the state since taking over, participated in several events along with state chief Ajay Rai. He addressed party workers at a meeting organized at the Martyr Memorial in Lucknow as part of the conclusion of the UP Jodo Yatra that started on December 20.

Following this, he held a meeting with senior MPs, former MLAs and incumbent MLAs at the state office. Discussions were held on how to bolster Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh.

After landing at the airport, Avinash reached the VVIP Guest House, where he held a meeting with senior Congress leaders and national secretaries that included former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, Raj Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, MLA Mona Mishra, Secretary Dheeraj Gurjar, National Secretary Rajesh Tiwari and others.

In the meeting, preparations for the Bharat Jodo Yatra to be held in Uttar Pradesh were also discussed with all the national secretaries and senior leaders. According to Rajesh Tiwari, organizational revamping featured in the meeting.

Rajesj Tiwari added that to give an impetus to the Yatra, a dialogue programme will be held from February 11 to 18 to which officials of all districts and blocks will be invited.