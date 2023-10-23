UTTAR PRADESH SP HOARDINGS IN LUCKNOW DECLARE AKHILESH YADAV AS FUTURE PM

Lucknow: As speculations mystery continues over the Prime Ministerial face in the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, hoardings by Samajwadi Party on Monday declared party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav as the “future Prime Minister” of the country.

The conflict continues between Uttar Pradesh Congress and Samajwadi Party over seat distribution in the state, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Party State President Ajay Rai are making statements against each other day in day out. Amidst the war of words, Samajwadi Party state spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand has got hoardings installed at many places in the Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow.

In the hoardings installed across Lucknow, the Samajwadi Party has congratulated Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday and declared him the future Prime Minister. Akhilesh Yadav's official birthday is on 1st July, but his actual birthday is celebrated on 23rd of October only. The posters are seen as the Samajwadi Party's bid to project Akhilesh Yadav as a contender for the post of Prime Minister in the INDIA opposition bloc.

After the release of the list of candidates in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections, Samajwadi Party has left the INDIA opposition bloc in a spot of bother. In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party is demanding more seats for which the Samajwadi Party has taken potshots at Congress state president Ajay Rai.

The tussle for seats between the Congress and the SP in Uttar Pradesh has raised questions over whether INDIA alliance will be able to come into existence in the state. The Samajwadi Party's hoarding declaring Akhilesh Yadav as the Prime Minister remains has further widened the rift. Samajwadi Party state spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand said that Akhilesh Yadav is “our leader and we believe that he will become the Prime Minister of India in the future”.