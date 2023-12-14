UP: Skeletons, skulls, bones fished out from Jhansi medical college during cleanup; ex-minister alleges human trafficking

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): A sensational incident involving the recovery of two human skulls, two skeletons, and 20 bones from a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Wednesday is keeping cops on tenterhooks. The recovery was made from a garbage heap during the cleaning of a post-mortem house at Maharani Lakshmibai Medical College in Jhansi. The incident sparked fear among the people, who went to conduct the post-mortem of their relatives.

After receiving the information, hundreds of Congress workers under the leadership of former Union Minister Pradeep Jain Aditya staged a protest outside the premises.

Aditya also accused the hospital staff of an alleged case of organ trafficking and demanded a thorough investigation into the case. He also demanded a DNA test of human remains found in the mortuary to know their age and origin.

Speaking to the media, Aditya said, “The height of insensitivity is visible here. The human body is considered sacred in every religion, it should have been mingled with five elements through proper last rites. Shockingly, the skeletons are found in a head of garbage!”

He further said, “Where did the kidneys and eyes of these male skeletons go? Whose dead bodies are these? I want a thorough investigation into the matter. The administration must answer all the questions”.

Earlier, on December 7, animals reportedly gouged out the eyes of a businessman Sanjay Jain’s body kept in the mortuary of the Medical College. After that, the administration decided to clean the post-mortem house.

After receiving the news of the Minister’s protest and discovery of human bones, Dr. Sachin Mahor, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the Medical college immediately reached the post-mortem house and conducted an inspection. He then shifted the bodies to the post-mortem house and the autopsy of both the unidentified bodies will be done here.

Dr. Mahor said, “Finding a skeleton in the post-mortem house is a serious matter. Action will be taken after a thorough investigation”.