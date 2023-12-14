UP: Skeletons, skulls, bones fished out from Jhansi medical college during cleanup; ex-minister alleges human trafficking
Published: 28 minutes ago
Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): A sensational incident involving the recovery of two human skulls, two skeletons, and 20 bones from a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Wednesday is keeping cops on tenterhooks. The recovery was made from a garbage heap during the cleaning of a post-mortem house at Maharani Lakshmibai Medical College in Jhansi. The incident sparked fear among the people, who went to conduct the post-mortem of their relatives.
After receiving the information, hundreds of Congress workers under the leadership of former Union Minister Pradeep Jain Aditya staged a protest outside the premises.
Aditya also accused the hospital staff of an alleged case of organ trafficking and demanded a thorough investigation into the case. He also demanded a DNA test of human remains found in the mortuary to know their age and origin.
Speaking to the media, Aditya said, “The height of insensitivity is visible here. The human body is considered sacred in every religion, it should have been mingled with five elements through proper last rites. Shockingly, the skeletons are found in a head of garbage!”
He further said, “Where did the kidneys and eyes of these male skeletons go? Whose dead bodies are these? I want a thorough investigation into the matter. The administration must answer all the questions”.
Earlier, on December 7, animals reportedly gouged out the eyes of a businessman Sanjay Jain’s body kept in the mortuary of the Medical College. After that, the administration decided to clean the post-mortem house.
After receiving the news of the Minister’s protest and discovery of human bones, Dr. Sachin Mahor, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the Medical college immediately reached the post-mortem house and conducted an inspection. He then shifted the bodies to the post-mortem house and the autopsy of both the unidentified bodies will be done here.
Dr. Mahor said, “Finding a skeleton in the post-mortem house is a serious matter. Action will be taken after a thorough investigation”.
The Medical administration held a meeting regarding the maintenance and management of the mortuary established on the premises. The meeting was attended by Principal Dr. Narendra Singh Sengar, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sudhakar Pandey, Chief Superintendent Medical College and Hospital Dr. Sunita Rathore, Chief Medical Superintendent Medical College and Hospital Dr. Sachin Mahore, inspector-in-charge Tulsiram Pandey and other doctors. They decided to install CCTV cameras in the mortuary and to paste the duty chart of the staff on the notice board outside the house.