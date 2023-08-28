UTTAR PRADESH SIX SOLVERS ARRESTED FOR IMPERSONATING ASPIRANTS IN UPSSSC EXAM COURTESY AI

Lucknow: The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested six solvers impersonating as candidates for the Combined Junior Assistant Main Examination conducted by the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on Sunday courtesy Artificial Intelligence, officials said. According to the officials, the competitive examination was conducted on Sunday at a total of 78 examination centers in Lucknow and Agra districts of the state.

An official said that the STF arrested six solvers from different centers who were writing the exam on behalf of the aspirants after taking huge amount from the candidates. An official said that five of these solvers have been taken into custody by the STF while Rohit Singh, a resident of Kanpur, who was arrested from Sunni Inter College, was handed over to the Commissionerate Police.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Police Constable, kingpin of SSC exam impersonation racket held

Fake admit card and Aadhaar card have been recovered from the solvers as per an official. Legal action is being taken against the accused. An official said that in the preliminary investigation of the case, STF has come to know that these solvers had made a deal with the aspirants to pass the exam on their behalf in lieu of Rs 5 lakh.

These solvers used to take Rs 2 lakh before the exam and Rs 3 lakh after selection. An official said that at the examination centres, the UPSSSC identified the six solvers through AI based facial recognition software. According to the STF, Jaunpur resident Shivam Gupta from NWP Inter College, Chinhat, Bhadohi resident Shiv Narayan Maurya from Newway Green Inter College, Jankipuram, Jharkhand resident Dheeraj Kumar Sharma from Mahamana Malviya Vidya Mandir, Gomtinagar, Kamlesh, Gorakhpur resident from Adarsh Public Inter College, Ashiana.

Akhilesh Singh, a resident of Lucknow from Trinity Academy located in Nishad and Gudamba, were arrested while appearing for the exam on someone else's behalf. Fake admit cards, OMR seats and fake Aadhaar cards have also been recovered from them. According to the UPSSSC, out of a total of 41,037 candidates, only 21,977 (53.5 percent) appeared in the main examination held at 56 centers in Lucknow and 22 centers in Agra.