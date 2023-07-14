UTTAR PRADESH SIT FILES CHARGESHEET AGAINST KILLERS OF GANGSTER SUBLINGS ATIQ AND ASHRAF AHMED

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Special Investigation Team on Thursday filed a chargesheet against the killers of gangster siblings Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed. A 2,056-page chargeheet was filed with the court against the jailed shooters — Arun Maurya, Lavlesh Tiwari and Sunny Singh.

The police, in its chargesheet, said the accused were arrested at the scene of the shooting, which happened in full public glare, and a body of evidence was collected against them. Taking cognisance of the chargesheet, Chief Judicial Magistrate ordered the police to present the accused before the court on Friday. The judicial custody of the accused ended on Friday.

The police, in its submission, asked the court to take note of the body of evidence against the shooters and ensure exemplary punishment for them. Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by men posing as journalists on the night of April 15, while they were being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

The gangster siblings collapsed at the spot after being shot from point-blank range. All three assailants were sent to judicial custody by the district court in the case. They were charged under the IPC sections, 302, 307, 302, 120 B, 419, 420, 467 and 468. Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and also in the killing of a key witness in that case, Umesh Pal, in February this year. (ANI)

