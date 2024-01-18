Gorakhpur: In a tragic incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, two siblings died while their mother has been hospitalised after suspected asphyxiation caused by a coal brazier on the intervening night of Jan 16 and 17 in Goralkhpur district of the state, official sources said. The heart-wrenching incident has been reported from Chakmali alias Bithua village under Gagaha police station limits in Gorakhpur district.

SP South Jitendra Kumar said that the woman identified as Radhika lit the fireplace due to prevailing cold wave and slept with her children Tuesday night. When the woman did not open the door of the house in the morning, the neighbors feared something untoward, Kumar said. They were surprised when they broke the door and entered the house.

The two children were found dead while the woman was found unconscious, he said. The SP said that the locals admitted the three family members to the hospital in Barhalganj town where both the children were declared dead by the doctors while the woman is undergoing treatment. The doctors have said that the children died due to suffocation caused by the coal brazier.

According to SP Kumar, the woman's husband Dilip Nishad works in Dubai.Nishad also reached home from Dubai late on Wednesday night. On receiving information, police also reached the spot and started the legal proceedings in the case. Dilip has two more brothers who live a short distance away in the village itself.