UTTAR PRADESH SHOCKER WOMAN MURDERED FOR RESISTING SEXUAL ADVANCES BY STEPSON IN BANDA HUSBAND AMONG FOUR ARRESTED

Banda: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly killed by her step sons along with their husband and his nephew after she protested a sexual advances by one of her stepsons in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. Banda Police on Friday claimed to have cracked the blind murder of the woman after her decapitated and mutilated body were found on Sept 27.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Superintendent of Police Banda, Ankur Aggarwal said that police have arrested the woman's husband, her two step-sons and nephew of the man in the murder case. Police have also recovered the weapon of offence and cellphones in connection with the murder case, the SP Banda said.

Pertinently, on Sept 27, a decapitated body of a woman was found at Chamraha turn in Mataundh area. The locals informed the police, which reached the spot to probe the case. The woman's head was found some distance away from her torso while the fingers of the woman's hand were cut off. The killers had disfigured her faces to hide her identity even as the eyes were gouged out, police said.

SP Banda said that during subsequent investigation, the woman was identified as a resident of Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. Police zeroed in on the accused and arrested them for the horrific murder. The arrested accused have been identified as her husband Ramkumar, two step sons Suraj and Chhotu and the man's nephew Udaybhan.

According to the police, the woman was first strangulated to death in the house. Then her body was chopped with an axe, and thrown on the border of Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Uttar Pradesh (UP). During interrogation, it was revealed that the stepson Suraj wanted to have an illicit relationship with the woman to which she protested which agitated Suraj.