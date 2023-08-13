UTTAR PRADESH SHOCKER WOMAN DELIVERS IN FRONT OF RAJ BHAVAN NEWBORN DEAD DEPUTY CM ORDERS PROBE

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a five-month-old pregnant woman delivered in front of the Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhawan here on Sunday and her newborn died. "Due to the lack of an ambulance, the family members of the pregnant woman were taking her to a hospital in an auto-rickshaw. However, during this time, her pain increased while they were in front of gate number 15 of the Raj Bhavan," officials said.

"The family members asked for help from the passerby. However, the woman delivered a child. An ambulance arrived at the spot after an hour and took the mother and the newborn to the Jhalkari Bai Hospital. However, the doctors declared the newborn dead on arrival," officials added. Doctors said that the woman had a pre-mature delivery.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has ordered an inquiry into the incident. The Deputy Chief Minister along with his wife reached the crematorium and buried the newborn.

The ambulance did not come despite repeated calls: The kin of the pregnant woman, a resident of the Mall Avenue area, alleged that they kept calling an ambulance, but the ambulance did not come.

Deputy CM reaches hospital: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak reached the Jhalkari Bai Hospital along with his wife after getting information. He met the doctors. Brajesh Pathak took the woman's husband to the crematorium in his car with the body of the newborn. They buried the newborn's body at the crematorium. The Deputy CM assured help to the woman's kin. Brajesh Pathak further said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has been asked to conduct an investigation and said that strict action would be initiated against those found guilty.

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav raises questions: SP leader Shivpal Yadav took a jibe at the BJP government on the incident. He alleged that the health system in the state was on a ventilator. "The state's health system is on a ventilator despite its lakhs of advertisements and claims. When a pregnant woman going to the hospital by rickshaw was forced to deliver on the road near Raj Bhavan due to a non-availability of an ambulance, it is shameful for the entire system and the real reality of the state's health system," Shivpal said in Hindi on X-site, formerly known as Twitter.

