UTTAR PRADESH SHOCKER TWO CHILDREN FORCED TO DRINK URINE CHILIES RUBBED ON PRIVATE PART

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh): In an extremely inhuman act, two children, aged 10 and 15 years, were forced to drink urine, and green chilies were rubbed on their private parts, on suspicion of theft in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The children were also allegedly thrashed and the video shot on August 4, of this entire incident has gone viral.

The Uttar Pradesh police swung into action and detained six persons, in connection with the case, which took place inside the jurisdiction of the Pathra police station. Police said that those who have been detained are being interrogated.

Police said that the six accused, first urinated in a bottle and then, forced the two children, to drink urine. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Siddhartha said that the accused first urinated in the bottle and then forced the children to consume it. "They also abused the two and necessary action will be taken against them. The children pleaded for mercy, but the accused did not spare them," the senior police official said.

The incident in Uttar Pradesh comes after a video in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh had gone viral when a person identified as Pravesh Shukla allegedly urinated on a Dalit man in Sidhi district. The incident created a major political controversy in the state with the Opposition Congress lashing out at Madhya Paradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

