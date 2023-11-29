UTTAR PRADESH SHOCKER TWO BROTHERS STABBED TO DEATH BY BARATIS AFTER ARGUMENT OVER DRINKING IN JAUNPUR ACCUSED AT LARGE

Jaunpur: In a shocking incident which has come to light from Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, two intoxicated men part of a wedding procession stabbed two brothers to death after an argument over drinking at the latter's shop on Tueseday night, sources said. An official said that the incident took place at around 8 pm on Tuesday in Khetasarai police station area.

According to the official, a wedding procession was passing through the area with the guests dancing under the influence of alcohol along the way. Some of the guests stopped at a Chow mein shop run by two local brothers Ajay Prajapati (23) and Ankit Prajapati (20), sons of Phoolchand Prajapati. But both the brothers objected to the guests drinking at the shop and asked them to leave the shop, an official said.

He said that this angered the guests who started to beat up both the brothers and attacked them with knives. In the ensuing attack, both the brothers fell unconscious while the accused mob fled from the spot. On receiving information about the stabbing of both the brothers, the local people along with their family members reached the spot.

The family members along with the police took both the injured brothers to CSC Sondhi for treatment. Seeing the critical condition of the victims, the doctors referred both of them to Jaunpur District Hospital where the doctors declared both the brothers dead, the official said. Police reached the spot and took both the bodies into their custody and sent them for post-mortem.