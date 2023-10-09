UTTAR PRADESH SHOCKER COP FIRES AT PREGNANT WIFE WITH SERVICE REVOLVER IN JHANSI LEAVING HER CRITICALLY INJURED

Jhansi: In a shocking incident, a post in-charge posted in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly shot his pregnant wife with his service revolver due to a domestic dispute leading her critically injured, officials said on Monday. The wife somehow saved her life by hiding in a neighbor's house and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment where her condition remains critical.

The accused has been identified as Shashank Mishra, who is posted as outpost in-charge in Bangra of Uldan police station area of Jhansi. An official said that accused Mishra lives in a rented house next to the post with his pregnant wife Shalini Mishra (28). It is learnt that Mishra reached home from duty at around 11:45 pm on Sunday night.

After reaching home, Mishra had an argument with his wife, who reprimanded him for coming home late. The situation escalated so much that the post in-charge took out his own service revolver and opened fire on his wife, an official said. In the firing incident, the cop's wife was hit by three bullets, he said. He said that two bullets went through the hand and one bullet hit her stomach.

The wife somehow saved her life by hiding in a neighbor's house after which the neighbors admitted Shalini to the Medical College of Jhansi in an injured condition, said the official. The woman's condition is said to be critical at the hospital. Shalini's father Akhilendra Rawat has accused the son-in-law and his family members of demanding dowry and harassing her for the same.