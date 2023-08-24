Superintendent of Police of Dehat, Sagar Jain said that due to rain since Wednesday morning, there was a current of water in Dhamola. As soon as the villagers riding in the tractor-trolley reached the ramp made in the middle of the river, the tractor driver lost his balance due to the strong current.

Saharanpur: At least nine people were killed after a tractor-trolley fell into the Dhamola river near the village Bundki in Kotwali Dehat area of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Wednesday.

There were more than 50 devotees on board of it, sources said. CM Yogi asked officials to provide financial help to deceaseds' kin. According to sourceṣ, a dozen of people were seriously injured in the mishap. On receiving information, the police reached the spot with the divers. One person is said to be missing in the accident. Rescuers were engaged in the hunt to retrieve missing people in the presence of DM and SSP. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions for financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Police said the tragedy mainly struck devotees, who were going to offer puja in Kanduri. These days the worship of Jaharveer Goga ji was going on in Saharanpur. Because of this, devotees were going to organise Bhandara (Kanduri) for the deity. Devotees were going to their relatives' homes to collect oblations. Over 50 devotees of Baleli village of Gagalhedi police station area were going to offer Puja on board the tractor-trolley. When the vehicle filled with devotees was passing through a ramp made in the river, it lost control and overturned.

According to the people, all the devotees came under the tractor-trolley in the accident. Hearing the cries of the devotees, the villagers gathered on the spot. While some devotees were saved by the villagers, four devotees, including a girl and a woman, died. The injured devotees have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Superintendent of Police of Dehat, Sagar Jain said that due to rain since Wednesday morning, there was a current of water in Dhamola. As soon as the villagers riding in the tractor-trolley reached the ramp made in the middle of the river, the tractor driver lost his balance due to the strong current.

District Magistrate Dr Dinesh Chandra said that the accident happened due to the overturning of the trolley of devotees. The rescue team launched a search operation for the missing devotees throughout the night. On Thursday, five more bodies were recovered, taking the toll to 9.