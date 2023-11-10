Gorakhpur: Six people died and 27 others were injured when a speeding truck hit two buses from behind in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Thursday night. The accident took place on the Gorakhpur-Kushinagar Highway near Jagdishpur. The injured people were rushed to the district hospital and medical college with the help of five ambulances.

Two of the dead have not been identified yet. Those who have been identified include Shailesh Patel, Suresh Chauhan, Nitesh Singh and Himanshu Yadav. According to doctors, the condition of some injured passengers is very critical. SP City and other officials, who rushed to Sadar Hospital and Medical College interacted with doctors regarding the proper treatment of injured people.

According to locals, the bus from Gorakhpur was going towards Parauna with passengers. The wheel of the bus got punctured near Mallapur in Jagdishpur. The driver parked the bus on the side of the road and the conductor called another bus to carry passengers to their destinations.

Some passengers boarded the empty bus which arrived from Gorakhpur while others already attempting to board the bus. During that time, many passengers were standing between the two buses.

Then a speeding truck came and hit the bus in which many passengers were already on board. The four-wheeler was hit by a speeding truck from behind. The collision was so powerful that six people died on the spot. The condition of 12 out of a total of 27 injured people remains critical.