UTTAR PRADESH SEVEN WOMEN INJURED AFTER HOUSE BALCONY COLLAPSES IN AGRA

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): At least seven women were injured after the balcony of a house collapsed in Shahganj here on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Jogipada near Prithvinath temple. Pushpanjali, a resident of Shastripuram, who was injured, said that she had come to her relative Pinky's place when the incident occurred.

She further said that Pinky's mother-in-law Premvati had died and people gathered to express condolences. Some people were standing on the road, while some women were standing on the balcony. During this, the balcony fell down and seven women including Anjali, Pinky, and Pushpanjali were buried under the debris.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The police then admitted the seven injured women to the hospital for treatment. Sources said that police have banned the movement of people from the incident spot for their safety.

Shahganj police station in-charge Bhanu Pratap Singh said that information was received from the control room that the balcony of a house had fallen in the area. The team immediately reached the spot and admitted the injured to the hospital for treatment, he said, adding that the treatment of the injured was underway.

Police sources said that a similar incident happened on Saturday when a part of a house collapsed in Kuncha Sadhuram of the Kotwali area. There was no loss of life, however, many two-wheelers were buried under the debris.