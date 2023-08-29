New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A school principal in Ghaziabad district of the state who allegedly molested girl students of his school was arrested on Tuesday after the victims wrote a letter in blood to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, sources said. The accused principal has been arrested by the police after the girl students wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to complain about the matter.

The girl students at the Kisan Adarsh Higher Secondary School located in Shahpur Bamhaita village said that the principal Rajeev Pandey molests them after calling them to his office on one pretext or the other. “Every day the principal calls one or the other girl in the office and molests her. When the girls protest, he threatens them with consequences.

Also read: Amethi: Government school principal held for molesting girls, POCSO case lodged

Babaji, we all are also your daughters, give us justice," the girl students wrote in a 4-page letter literally in their blood to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. It is learnt that the girl students had approached the concerned police station on Aug. 21 and lodged a complaint against the accused principal. With no swift action from the end of the police, they were compelled to write a letter to the chief minsiter.

ACP Saloni Agarwal said that the accused principal was arrested on Tuesday following the complaint of the girl students. The accused has been lodged at the Web City police station. Agarwal said that a case has also been registered against the principal on the complaint of the girl students. The ACP further informed that the principal has filed a counter complaint alleging assault by the girl students.

The principal has head injuries, so his complaint was also registered. The accused will be produced in the court today,” the ACP said.