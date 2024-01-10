Kannauj : A sadhu was burnt alive in a fire incident at the Jaleshwar Ashram in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night leaving him grievously injured, an official said. Kannauj Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said that the incident took place at the Jaleshwar Ashram of Gursahaiganj late on Tuesday night. In the fire incident, 20-year-old Sadhu Shivdas alias Shivam who was residing at the ashram was burnt alive.

SP Kannauj said that soon after receiving the information, a team of police was immediately rushed to the spot which admitted the sadhu to the Government Tirva Medical College. The condition of the sadhu is said to be critical at the hospital. An official said that the injured Shivam is a disciple of Mahant Raghuveerdas of Jaleshwar Ghat Ashram. While the cause of the fire incident was not immediately known, the victim has alleged foul play, SP Kannauj said.

The SP said that the victim Shivam has mentioned the names of five accused in his statement given to the police. These include Nambardar's sons Anil, Alok and Sadhu Rameshwar Das, Raghunath Das and Bholadas. Shivam said that the accused had set the fire together to harm him. Initial investigation by the police has revealed a dispute regarding the appointment of Mahant among the sadhus of the ashram.