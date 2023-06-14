Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh Four persons including a Rapid Action Force RAF jawan drowned in the river Ganga on Wednesday morning in Prayagraj district police officials said The incident occurred at the Phaphamau ghat when one Umesh Kumesh Yadav an RAF jawan along with his son Vivek Raj 12 daughter Sweety 8 and his neighbour s Abhay Pratap Singh s son Abhinav 10 had gone to river Ganga to take a bath they addedAccording to police while bathing the three children ventured into deeper water and drowned When they cried for help Umesh rushed to the children in a bid to save them but in the process he himself got drowned Also read Telangana Four kids meet watery grave in Krishna river divers fish out bodies After much effort the divers managed to pull out three bodies from the river The bodies of Umesh Kumar Yadav Vivek Raj and Abhinav have been recovered They will now be sent for postmortem Search is on to trace Umesh s daughter Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivkuti Rajesh Kumar Yadav said He added that the bodies will be handed over to family members after the completion of the postmortem Umesh was posted at the 101 Battalion located in Shantipuras Colony A pall of gloom has spread in the area where Umesh resided and among his colleagues On May 20 as many as 19 persons drowned in different incidents that took place in separate districts of Uttar PradeshAlso read As many as 19 drown in UP districts since Monday evening Police