Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) : Hectic arrangements are being made for the January 22 consecration of Ram Lalla idol in the newly built temple at Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Giving fresh details about the momentous event, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai on Monday said that the consecration will begin at 12.20 pm on January 22.

The Ram Temple Trust is making meticulous arrangements for the special guests and invitees to the historic event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and a host of top dignitaries and VVIPs have been invited for the consecration ceremony. From the opposition side, the Temple Trust has invited Congress Parliamentary Party Leader Sonia Gandhi and Congress National President Mallikharjun Kharge besides other leaders.

Speaking to media persons, Champat Rai, who is also international president of Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP), said that after the Ram Temple Pran Pratistha (consecration) takes places at 12.20 pm on January 22, then aarti can be performed and prasad can be distributed in the localities and markets every where.