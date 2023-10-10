Radicals threaten storyteller Shivakant Maharaj with 'beheading' on social media; probe on
Radicals threaten storyteller Shivakant Maharaj with 'beheading' on social media; probe on
Published: 50 minutes ago
Kanpur: Acclaimed storyteller from Uttar Pradesh, Acharya Shivakant Maharaj, has alleged that he has received death threat on social media. A few social media users threatened to behead and bury him in grave, Maharaj alleged in FIR lodged at Kalyanpur police station in Kanpur. Cops have swung into action soon after the complaint was lodged. None was arrested so far.
Police and cyber cell have started investigating the matter. The narrator also alleged that some suspicious persons in vehicles chased him. Acharya Shivakant Maharaj, who resides at Kanha Shyam Residence of Kalyanpur police station area, alleged that he has been targeted for his propagation of Sanatan Dharma. Shyam feared that he might be taergeted by radicals as he travels from place to place to propagate and spread Sanatan Dharma.
During his religious events, several Muslims and people from other religions also got influenced and embraced Sanatan Dharma. He said this factor infuriated the radicals, who are out to threaten him.
He alleged that derogatory and abusive words were written and posted on social media calling out for his death. The storyteller said he fears threat to lives of his family members who are living in agony and cosntant fear. ACP Kalyanpur Vikas Kumar Pandey said that a complaint was lodged by Shivakant Maharaj at Kalyanpur police station. A case has been registered in Kalyanpur police station under relevant sections. Investigation is being done in this regard by cyber cell and police, he added.