Kanpur: Acclaimed storyteller from Uttar Pradesh, Acharya Shivakant Maharaj, has alleged that he has received death threat on social media. A few social media users threatened to behead and bury him in grave, Maharaj alleged in FIR lodged at Kalyanpur police station in Kanpur. Cops have swung into action soon after the complaint was lodged. None was arrested so far.

Police and cyber cell have started investigating the matter. The narrator also alleged that some suspicious persons in vehicles chased him. Acharya Shivakant Maharaj, who resides at Kanha Shyam Residence of Kalyanpur police station area, alleged that he has been targeted for his propagation of Sanatan Dharma. Shyam feared that he might be taergeted by radicals as he travels from place to place to propagate and spread Sanatan Dharma.

During his religious events, several Muslims and people from other religions also got influenced and embraced Sanatan Dharma. He said this factor infuriated the radicals, who are out to threaten him.