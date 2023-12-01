UTTAR PRADESH PROCESS BEGINS TO RENAME FIROZABAD AS CHANDRANAGAR

Firozabad: Amid speculations over the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh planning to rename Aligarh to Harigarh, authorities have begun the process to change the name of Firozabad, the district of glass to Chandranagar, sources said. It is learnt that the District Panchayat and Municipal Corporation have approved the proposal to change the name of Firozabad to Chandranagar.

The proposal will be sent to the government for approval. According to Firozabad Gazetteer, the name of this city used to be Chandravar in ancient times. In the year 1566, during the reign of Akbar, Akbar's own Mansabdar Firoz Shah named this city Firozabad instead of Firoz Chandranagar, the Firozabad Gazetteer claimed.

There is a village by the name Chandrawar situated in the district on the banks of Yamuna river in the south, about 12 kilometers away from the city. Ancient and ruined houses and a ruined fort are still present in the village. It is said that the there was prosperity in the village during the reign of King Chandrasen.

Many Jain temples of his time are also located in the village. The road leading to this village also has the entry point named Chandrawar Gate. Mayor of the Firozabad Municipality, Kamini Rathore said that a resolution was passed in the District Panchayat in August 2021, in which the approved resolution to change the name of Firozabad to Chandra Nagar was sent to the government for approval.

She said that the proposal is still pending with the government. Chief Sadar Lakshmi Narayan Yadav put forward the proposal to change the name of Firozabad to Chandranagar in the Municipal Corporation Executive meeting on Thursday. An official said that 11 out of 12 members of the executive voted in favor of the proposal.

Mayor Kamini Rathore said that the Municipal Corporation's executive has passed a proposal to rename Firozabad as Chandra Nagar. The Uttar Pradesh government has already changed the name of the district and places like Allahabad as Prayagraj, Faizabad as Ayodhya, Mughalsarai Railway Station as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Station Gorakhpur's Urdu Market as Hindi Market, Humayunpur as Hanuman Nagar, Meena Market as Maya Bazaar, Alipur as Arya Nagar Jhansi Railway Station as Veerangana Laxmibai Station and Banaras Railway Station as Kashi Railway Station.