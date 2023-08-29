Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Tech-savvy Uttar Pradesh police will now use Push-to-talk over Cellular (PoC) to alert their subordinates with just one touch on their smartphones. Police officials said that till now, UP Police was using wireless walkie-talkies to communicate with others, but now, new technology will help them to pass on important messages in seconds irrespective of the distance. Police officials can also make video calls through this app.

Deputy General (DG) Technical, Uttar Pradesh Police, Sanjay M. Tarde said, "We all used wireless walkie-talkies for communication, due to which, we had to face a lot of problems the as range of wireless is just three to four kilometres. But now, Push-to-talk over Cellular will help us to communicate within seconds even with police officials who are in far-off places." This will not even save time, but will also make investigations quicker, he said.

Tarde further said, "PoC was first used by the Uttar Pradesh Police during Kanwar Yatra in Meerut and Bareily, and it proved successful. The network of police teams was well connected through this and we were able to send messages with just one touch". DG Tarde informed about PoC while talking to the media at the Reserve Police Line in Lucknow. Joint Commissioner of Police Law and Order Upendra Aggarwal, Joint Commissioner of Police Crime Akash Kulhari, DIG Technical SK Shukla and other senior police officials were also present during this media interaction.

DG Tarde said, "Police officers downloaded the application by clicking on a link that was sent to them. A QR code that appeared after downloading the app was scanned. This application works only on mobile phones with Closed User Groups (CUG). After this a group was created and we all were connected through this. "

Reserve Inspector (RI) Radio, Kunwar Raghvendra Pratap Singh said, "This application allows police officials to communicate easily without anyone else listening to their conversation, unlike hat on walkie-talkies. This is a faster and safer method for communication in groups."

