UTTAR PRADESH PET DOG STRANGLED TO DEATH AFTER BEING LOCKED INSIDE CAR BY OWNER AT TAJ MAHAL

Agra: In a tragic incident, a pet dog was suffocated to death inside a car due to alleged negligence of the owners during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Sunday, officials said. It is learnt that the incident took place on Sunday afternoon. An official said that two young men and a woman tourist parked their car in the western gate parking lot and locked the dog in it.

When the tourists returned after about 2 hours from the Traj Mahal, the dog had died, sources said. According to Tajganj police station in-charge Inspector Devendra Shankar Pandey, the tourists hail from Haryana. Pandey said that the tourists had also left a glass of the rear window slightly open for ventilation for the dog.

It is suspected that the chain tied around the dog's neck got entangled in the handbrake of the car due to which the dog was strangled to death. It seems that when the dog was troubled by the heat, it must have jumped in the car, so that he could get out of the car. Meanwhile, the chain of the leash tied around the dog's neck got stuck in the hand brake of the car.

When the dog turned around, the noose of the chain tightened around his neck causing its death. Tajganj police station in-charge Inspector Devendra Shankar Pandey said that the car has been taken into custody adding that a postmortem is being done to know the cause of death. Meanwhile, a video of the incident shot by a tourist is being widely shared on social media.

In the video, the tourist is appealing the people not to leave the pets in their cars. The tourist claims in the video that the guide had also advised the owners of the dog to leave it to a shopkeeper to take care of the dog. In the viral video, the young man also claimed that a similar incident had happened at the Taj Mahal wherein a dog died after being locked by the owners inside the car.