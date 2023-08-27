UTTAR PRADESH PARENTS STRANGLE GIRL TO DEATH FOR FAMILY HONOUR DUMPS HER BODY IN RIVER

Muzaffarnagar: A couple from a village in Uttar Pradesh allegedly strangled their 19-year-old daughter to death and dumped her body in the river. The village head informed police after hearing rumours of the girl being murdered. Police have recovered the girl's body and sent it for post-mortem while the parents have been arrested.

The incident took place in Goyla village of Shahpur in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. It was learnt that the girl wanted to testify in court in favour of her lover, who is currently lodged in jail on charges of allegedly kidnapping her.

Circle Officer Budhana, Himanshu Gaurav said that the girl had an affair with Rahul, a resident of Meerut's Mawana area. He had allegedly abducted her a year ago and a case was registered in Shahpur police station in this regard. Eight months back, police recovered the girl and handed her over to her parents while the youth was sent to jail. Presently, Rahul is in jail. "The girl was supposed to give her testimony before the court on Saturday. It has been learnt that the girl wanted to testify in favour of the youth. Prima facie it seems that the girl was killed due to this reason," police said.

After killing the girl, her body was dumped into the river. Goyla village head, Dharampal heard some villagers discussing that the couple had murdered their daughter and dumped her body in the Inchoda river. He immediately went to the police station and reported the matter.

Based on this information, police started searching the body in the river with the help of villagers and divers on Saturday. The body was found in a sealed sack from the river near Bhanwada village of Ratanpuri in the evening.

Police have taken the girl's father Vijender and mother Kusum into custody and they are being interrogated.