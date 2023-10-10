Kanpur: State Bank of India (SBI) authorities in Uttar Pradsh's kanpur were in for an embarrassment after the bank ATM released fake notes evoking an outcry among users.

Facing resentment, the manager of State bank of India's Bhoganipur Kotwali area branch, IPS Gehlot registered a case at the police station. Police is investigating the matter.

Earlier, users, who tried withdrawing money from the ATM, said they were shocked to learn that the money they withdrew from the bank was fake notes. They approached the Reserve Bank of India Manager IPS Gehlot seeking his intervention into the matter. Gehlot filed an FIR, which said some notes were found to be fake.

Authorities said they are taking the issue seriously and looking into the matter. The details of fake notes have been uploaded on the site of the National Crime Records Bureau. As soon as the information about this entire matter was received, SP of Kanpur rural immediately directed Bhoganipur Kotwali police to register a case against the accused. The police immediately registered a case against the officers and employees of SBI Pukhrayan branch.