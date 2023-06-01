UTTAR PRADESH NO WEDDING BELLS FOR YOUTH WHO DIES IN HEART ATTACK ON MARRIAGE DAY

Bahraich: A 21-year-old youth, who was decked up as a groom and was about to tie nuptial knots died of sudden heart attack in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich.

The incident occurred in the Jarwal Road police station area of the district. The festive environment turned sombre when the groom, who was otherwise hale and hearty, had a heart attack. The family members hurriedly rushed him to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Soon a pall of gloom descended in the area after the kin of both families came to know about the tragic death. People who had come to attend the procession had to join the funeral procession.

Earlier, the marriage of Rajkamal (21), son of Ramlal, a resident of Gram Panchayat Atwa of Jarwal Road police station area, was fixed with a young woman living in Koylipurwa Atthaisa village. Rajkamal's marriage procession was scheduled on May 29. The family and relatives were busy preparing for the procession. Women were singing wedding songs and shehnai was being played at the house. Just this time, Rajkamal was all decked up and was about to start the procession, he complained of uneasiness.

Rajkamal's health started deteriorating as soon as he tied the knot. seeing this, his family members took him to the community health center at Mustafabad, where the doctor declared him dead. The happiness of the family and relatives engaged in the preparations for taking the procession turned into mourning. Soon the news sent shockwaves in the area.