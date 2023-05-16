Fatehpur(Uttar Pradesh): In a horrific incident, at least nine people died and two others were injured after an autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a milk tanker in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Tuesday. The incident took place at the Chilli turn of the Jehanabad police station area.

According to officials, eleven people from Ghatampur in Kanpur were coming to Jehanabad in an auto rickshaw when a speeding tanker hit it near Chilli turn Tuesday afternoon. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Vijay Shankar Mishra said, "The dead bodies have been sent for postmortem. At the same time, the injured have been referred to Kanpur by ambulance and the condition of one of them is critical."

Expressing grief over the loss of lives in the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet in Hindi said, "The road accident in Fatehpur is very sad. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their family members. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is fully engaged in helping the victims."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a tweet in Hindi said, "The loss of lives in a road accident in district Fatehpur is extremely sad. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Ram give place to the departed souls in his holy feet and a speedy recovery to the injured." The district administration officials have been instructed to provide proper treatment to the injured, the CM said. Efforts are on to nab the tanker driver who fled with the vehicle after the accident, police said. (With Agency Inputs)