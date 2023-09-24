Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) : In a ghastly incident at UP's Sultanpur, a 53-year-old doctor posted at a community health centre was allegedly beaten to death over a land dispute. The incident took place in the Kotwali area on Saturday. The police said that the victim was identified as Dr Ghanshyam Tripathi, who was working at the Jaisinghpur Community Health Centre.

The police rushed to the spot on receiving the information. They began investigation and initiated steps for conducting post mortem on the body of the deceased. The doctor's wife Nisha Tripathi held some residents of Narayanpur responsible for the killing. She told the police that her husband went out in the evening along with Rs 3,000 cash to pay a man for making a map and he returned after some time with injuries.

Dr Ghanshyam was later taken to the district hospital for treatment but he succumbed to the injuries. His wife complained to the police that some residents of Narayanpur assaulted her husband fatally. She said that her husband told her about the assault.