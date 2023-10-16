Fatehpur: A woman and her three children were burnt after a cylinder caught fire at their home due to leakage on Sunday.

The incident happened when the woman was cooking food at her kitchen in Uttar Pradesh's Lalauli area. When the screams were heard, a crowd of people rushed to the spot. The other family members took the three to the district hospital.

Thereafter, three were referred to Kanpur for better treatment. All three died during treatment at the hospital. According to inspector-in-charge Santosh Singh, Umesh Vishwakarma, a resident of village Khatauli of Lalauli area, who is a carpenter went to a shop leaving his wife Alka Devi (27), son Gaurav Kumar (4) and daughter Pari (2) at home.

When Alka was cooking in the kitchen, a cylinder caught fire due to leakage in the pipe. Within moments, the fire raged without allowing them to escape. Alka and her kids Gaurav and Pari were badly burnt.