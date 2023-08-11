UTTAR PRADESH MINOR STUDENT BRUTALLY PUNISHED WITH 50 STICKS AND 200 SIT UPS PRINCIPAL ACCUSED OF BRUTALITY

Minor beaten by the principal

Mirzapur(Uttar Pradesh): A fifth-grade student in a private school located in the Sabari Chungi, Bhainsahiya Tola area of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly brutally beaten with 50 sticks and forced to do 200 sit-ups by the principal, according to police reports on Thursday.

According to available reports, the student was punished for failing to complete a homework assignment on time. The principal reportedly struck the student 50 times with a cane on both hands before forcing her to do 200 sit-ups while holding her ears.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the situation, the District Basic Education Officer, Anil Kumar Verma, said, "An investigation is currently underway by the Divisional Education Officer to ascertain the facts of the case. If the accused principal is found guilty, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law."

The student reportedly caught a fever as a result of the punishment, causing her to be unable to attend school due to fear. The girl's father has lodged a complaint with the District Magistrate, urging strict action against the principal responsible for the brutal punishment.

"She had to forced to do 200 sit-ups. She was beaten mercilessly. She is scared and is not willing to school. For the last seven days she is also having fever. I have lodged an official complaint with the education department and they have promised to take action. I want justice for my daughter," her father said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, with the school premises closed at the scheduled time on Wednesday. The investigation is expected to conclude on Friday, according to Anil Kumar Verma, the investigating officer.

