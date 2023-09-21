UTTAR PRADESH MERCHANT NAVY OFFICER GOES MISSING IN RUSSIA FAMILY SEEKS HELP

Prayagraj: A Merchant Navy personnel from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has gone missing on board a ship between Russia and Denmark with the family appealing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help trace him. Vikram Patel, a resident of Madhwapur area of Prayagraj who worked as a shipman in the Merchant Navy through a private company, last talked to his wife on the night of Aug 7 after reaching the Russian port.

According to Kusum Lata, Vikram's wife, her mobile phone showed a missed call from her husband in the early hours of August 8. When she called Vikram on his number, it was unreachable. Ever since, Vikram has been missing thereby leaving the family distressed. The family said that on August 11, they got a call from the ship company that Vikram Patel had gone missing on board the ship between Russia and Denmark.

Vikram's wife alleged that the company sought the details about her husband's illness despite he being “completely healthy”. The family members said that they complained to the Ministry of External Affairs in this regard but to no avail. Vikram worked with the Ocean One Ship Management Solutions Private Limited Company based in Chandigarh.

He joined the company in January this year. After undergoing medical test in February, he was stationed by the company to Panama from where he sailed to Turkey. On August 7, Vikram's ship reached a port in Russia where the ship was stuck for more than 31 hours. Vikram's wife Kusum Lata said that she is sure that her husband has gone missing from the Russian port itself.

However the company maintains that he was on the ship while leaving Russia and has gone missing somewhere between Russia and Denmark. Vikram's wife Kusumalata and sister Manisha have sent a written complaint to the Ministry of External Affairs. Vikram's elderly mother Kamla Patel has appealed PM Modi to help trace her son.