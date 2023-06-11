Lucknow Uttar Pradesh As BJP in Uttar Pradesh begins preparing for Lok Sabha elections a number of sitting MPs in the state face the risk of losing their tickets in 2024 The party has shortlisted those sitting MPs who are nearing 75 years of age and also those whose performance has been below averageBJP MP from Kanpur Satyadev Pachauri may be denied a ticket this time since he is crossing the age limit UP assembly Speaker Satish Mahana could be asked to contest the Kanpur seat in next year s election Santosh Gangwar from Bareilly may also be denied a ticket on grounds of age IANS quoted BJP sources as saying Hema Malini from Mathura and Dr Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Prayagraj are the two women MPs who are likely to be denied tickets since they are crossing the age limitBJP MP from Dumariaganj Jagdambika Pal Meerut MP Rajendra Agarwal and Firozabad MP Chandrasen Jadaun are also among those who come in this category According to party sources MPs who have violated party discipline should not hope for a ticket in 2024 Varun Gandhi MP from Pilibhit is not likely to be given a ticket since he has been critical of party policies and government functioning on several occasionsThere is also a list of MPs who have underperformed in their respective constituencies Their performance rather a lack of it has manifested in the recent panchayat and municipal polls Such MPs will also lose their tickets said a senior party functionary The BJP in 2024 faces the challenge of overcoming the antiincumbency factor of ten years of the Modi governmentThe party sources said would like to field fresh faces who can override the antiincumbency factor and give new hope to voters Besides the party leadership feels that axing unpopular MPs will help the party fully reap the dividend from an appreciation for the Yogi and Modi government s work The state leadership has been holding consultations with leaders from various regions to discuss the electoral prospects of sitting MPs and the winnability of other possible candidatesThe BJP is determined to return to power in 2024 and will not hesitate to remove irritants mainly unpopular MPs To assess the ground situation and strategise its campaign for Lok Sabha elections the ruling BJP has got a survey done in all 80 parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh by a private agencyAccording to BJP insiders the survey will be a continuous process with the agency submitting its report to the party s state and central leadership after every three months The survey will cover three main aspects the BJP s position on the ground the political and other issues dominating among the people and the position of the Opposition parties visavis every Lok Sabha seat a BJP leader said It is on this basis that the final decision will be taken on tickets he added