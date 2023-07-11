Six killed in school bus-SUV collision on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: At least six people, including a woman, were killed and two others injured on Tuesday morning when a school bus collided with an SUV on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

According to a police official, there was no student on the school bus when the mishap occurred at around 6 AM near Rahul Vihar. He also said that the school bus was coming from the wrong direction.

"The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after filling CNG from Delhi near Ghazipur. The people in the car were coming from Meerut and were on their way to Gurugram," news agency ANI quoted the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) as saying.

"The injured are being taken to a nearby hospital. The traffic on the Expressway has been blocked following the accident. We are in the process of removing both vehicles from the accident spot. We will register a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act. We have nabbed the bus driver," the official added.

Earlier on Monday, at least nine people were killed after a speeding tanker collided with a tempo in Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh. The accident happened on the Lucknow Varanasi Highway near Mohanganj market in the Leelapur police station area in Pratapgarh.