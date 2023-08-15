Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): At least five people were killed when a portion of an old building collapsed here on Tuesday, police said. The building is located near the well-known Banke Bihari temple. Police said that a few persons have also sustained injuries. However, the exact number of injured is not yet known.

Police personnel along with officials of the Mathura district administration have reached the spot and have started a rescue operation. It is understood that the incident took place when some of the visitors were coming from the Banke Bihari temple.

"The incident took place just 200 meters away from the Banke Bihari temple. People around ran to the spot for help. The police personnel and administrative officers with the help of locals started pulling out the people buried under the debris. When the ambulance did not reach the spot, they were rushed to a nearby hospital by rickshaws. Five people have been killed," police said.

Of the five deceased, three were residents of Kanpur, who had come to Mathura to seek the blessings of the Lord Krishna. The deceased have been identified as Geeta Kashyap, a resident of Kanpur, Arvind Kumar, a resident of Kanpur Nagar, Rashmi Gupta, a resident of Kanpur and Anju Mugyi, a resident of Mathura. The identity of one of the deceased was yet to be ascertained.

