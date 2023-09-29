Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) : At least twenty five doctors who had come to attend a training program at a three-star hotel in Lucknow's Hussainganj area in Uttar Pradesh, fell ill after having dinner. The doctors complained of stomach ache and some of them started vomiting soon after eating the meal on Thursday night.

After this incident, most of the affected doctors and employees went to private hospitals for treatment. As per official sources, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Manoj Aggarwal has ordered an investigation into the matter and expressed food poisoning in the case. He said that a team of doctors was sent late on Thursday night to the hotel to take food samples.

Hotel security officer Chandramani Mishra said that the doctors had not fallen ill due to eating the food and added that he had no information about this. Doctors from about 29 districts of Uttar Pradesh had gathered in the hotel for the program. The matter is being investigated. On the other hand, Hussainganj police has also denied any information regarding this matter. However, the medical and health department has taken a serious view of the incident and steps have been initiated to ensure full recovery of the doctors and staff who were affected.