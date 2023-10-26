Meerut: A middle-aged man was allegedly murdered before being hanged at a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut late on Wednesday night. Indu Shekhar, the deceased person, who used to work as a mason was allegedly killed by Vijaypal Singh over profit share of work.

Police recovered the body which was hanging from a tree soon after reaching the spot and and sent the body for post-mortem. Deceased Indu Shekhar, 51, was a resident of Sadharanpur and worked as a mason at Vijaypal Singh's house in the same village. Locals said Vijaypal Singh used to get contracts for mason work from Indu Shekhar over the past year. They used to frequently fight with each other over their share of money. Indushekhar's family members alleged that Vijaypal Singh is a domineering person and used to bully Indu Shekhar.

According to family members, Vijaypal Singh had earlier threatened to kill Indu Shekhar. They alleged that due to a dispute over monetary transactions, Vijaypal Singh murdered Indushekhar in cold blood and hanged him from a tree so that none suspected the incident as a murder case.