Ballia: Police arrested a man who reportedly urinated on a female patient inside a ward of the district women's hospital here in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, officials said on Thursday.

"We have arrested one Vikas Singh of Shahpur village for urinating on a woman inside the district hospital. An FIR regarding the incident has also been registered at Kotwali police station," PTI quoted Circle Officer Vaibhav Pandey as saying.

According to the complaint of the victim, a resident of Sukhpura village, the distressing incident happened to her on Tuesday night.

She stated that a man entered the ward she was admitted in and urinated on her as she lay on bed.

The accused was later identified as Vikas Singh. According to the complainant, Singh hurled abuses at her when she opposed his act. He was arrested Wednesday, police said.

It maybe recalled a spate of mid-air urination by men on co-passengers began doing rounds since the arrest of a senior executive a US company earlier this year.