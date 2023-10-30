Sambhal: In a shocking incident, a man practicing black magic stole the body of a newborn from the grave in a village in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, local sources said. The accused has been arrested by the police and presented before the court, which has sent him to jail. Local sources said that the incident took place in Shahbazpur Kalan village in Asmoli police station area of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning.

The accused young man identified as Azam stole the body of a newborn from the grave and was caught red-handed by the locals. Sources said that the local villagers caught the man and beat him severely. Locals in Shahbazpur Kalan village said that earlier too there had been cases of theft of dead bodies from graves.

It is learnt that Aasmeen, wife of Bilal's son Akhtar Hussain, who lives in Shahbazpur Kalan village, gave birth to a newborn baby on Friday night. When the newborn's health started deteriorating, the family took him to the village for treatment where the newborn died. The newborn was buried in the graveyard of Shahbazpur Kalan village on Saturday morning.

Bilal said that his elder brother Mohammad Yusuf reached the grave of the newborn on Sunday after Fajr (predawn) prayers to offer fatiha, Muslim prayers for the departed. As Yousuf entered the graveyard, he saw the accused taking out the body of the newborn from the grave in the graveyard. Yousuf said. As Yousuf raised hue and cry, nearby people also reached there and beat the accused to pupl.