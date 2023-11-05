Lucknow: A man allegedly stabbed his wife over a petty quarrel in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow late on Saturday night, police said. The deceased has been identified as Shivani Kapoor. Police arrested the accused.

According to the police, Aditya Kapoor, who works in a textiles shop of his in-laws' relative in Aminabad, attacked his wife multiple times with a knife and fled from the spot. For the past many years, he was addicted to drugs, due to which he used to quarrel with his wife Shivani every day. However, in the last few months, he has started behaving properly. Meanwhile, on Saturday night, the couple started a fight at around 11.30 pm. Enraged by this, the accused stabbed his wife multiple times and she received grievous injuries.

The accused then fled from the spot leaving his wife in a pool of blood. The children of the accused who witnessed the murder told their relatives that their father had killed their mother. The relatives then rushed Shivani to the hospital, however, she died during the treatment. Currently, police have launched a search operation to nab the absconding accused.