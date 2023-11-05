Man stabs wife to death over petty quarrel in Lucknow, held
Published: 44 minutes ago
Man stabs wife to death over petty quarrel in Lucknow, held
Published: 44 minutes ago
Lucknow: A man allegedly stabbed his wife over a petty quarrel in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow late on Saturday night, police said. The deceased has been identified as Shivani Kapoor. Police arrested the accused.
According to the police, Aditya Kapoor, who works in a textiles shop of his in-laws' relative in Aminabad, attacked his wife multiple times with a knife and fled from the spot. For the past many years, he was addicted to drugs, due to which he used to quarrel with his wife Shivani every day. However, in the last few months, he has started behaving properly. Meanwhile, on Saturday night, the couple started a fight at around 11.30 pm. Enraged by this, the accused stabbed his wife multiple times and she received grievous injuries.
Also read: GRP cop shot dead by wife in Gurugram
The accused then fled from the spot leaving his wife in a pool of blood. The children of the accused who witnessed the murder told their relatives that their father had killed their mother. The relatives then rushed Shivani to the hospital, however, she died during the treatment. Currently, police have launched a search operation to nab the absconding accused.
Earlier, a 46-year-old man killed his wife by hitting her head with dumbbells due to a family dispute. The incident took place on Hoysala Street in Bengaluru's Ramamurthy Nagar area, police said. The accused has been identified as Morris, who lives in a two-storied house. The victim and the accused were married for 18 years and have three children.