UTTAR PRADESH MAN HACKS MOTHER FLEES WITH HER HEAD

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident here, a man allegedly chopped his mother's head with a sharp-edged weapon on Saturday and then ran away with it, police said.

Circle Officer of Laharpur Police Station Yadvendra Yadav said that the incident took place in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh when the deceased identified as 65-year-old Kamala Devi had taken goats for grazing. "After receiving information from the villages, we conducted a probe and apprehended the accused outside the village. After committing the crime, the accused had fled from the spot with his mother's head," added Yadvendra Yadav.

Kamala Devi, the wife of Hardwari, was a resident Mirzapur police station area. Police said that Dinesh, son of her first husband, was angry over the land dispute. "In a fit of rage, Dinesh beheaded his mother," they added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (South) NP Singh alongwith other senior officers reached the spot. Yadvendra Yadav added that police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint by one Kamlesh, the second son of the deceased.

Police sources said Kamla Devi was married to Hardwari. "After Hardwari's death, Dinesh and Kamala Devi became owners of the land. However, Kamla Devi married her brother-in-law Chhatrapal. Dinesh asked his mother several times to give back his father's six 'bighas' of land. But, Kamala Devi did not give the land. Due to this there used to be daily disputes. Dinesh fought with his mother many times," he added.