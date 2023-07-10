Banda (Uttar Pradesh) : The Banda police on Sunday arrested an accused for giving fake information about a bomb blast threat from a terrorist to Hazratganj metro station in Lucknow. The arrested accused, who is a resident of Chitrakoot district, called the CM helpline and UP 112 on July 7 and informed that terrorists would blow up Hazratganj metro station.

The police traced the mobile number of the caller and made the arrest. The police also traced the number of the person against whom the arrested person gave the fake information on the threat to blow up the metro station with a bomb. In further investigation, the police found that the caller had deliberately given fake information. He suspected that the person, against whom he complained, helped his wife to elope with another person and wanted to take revenge.

On July 7, the accused call UP helpline 1076 and UP 112 and gave false information at 11:48 pm. After this, security agencies probed the matter. Additional Superintendent of Police Laxmi Niwas Mishra said that on July 7 at around 10:30 pm, a person called the CM helpline and said a person making bombs may blow up Hazratganj railway station.

On this information, one Dinesh Tiwari was traced and arrested. After this, the number of the person who had called was also traced. It was learned that the name of the caller is Ramesh Shukla. He is a resident of Sitapur area of ​​Chitrakoot district. He was also arrested. The ASP said that apart from the CM helpline, false information was given on UP 112.

On the other hand, the person whose name was given by the caller, was found to be innocent. This case was registered at Kalinjar police station in Banda. Then the police investigated the whole matter and arrested the person who gave fake information. Additional Superintendent of Police said that the wife of the caller Ramesh Shukla has eloped with someone. He suspects that Dinesh Tiwari has a hand in this whole matter.