UTTAR PRADESH MAN ARRESTED FOR MOLESTING HIS DAUGHTER

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A man was arrested on Wednesday, June 15 for allegedly molesting his daughter at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. "The accused resides in the jurisdiction of the Thakurganj police station in the state capital. He is an alcoholic and molested his 15-year-old daughter in their house on multiple occasions," said police inspector Vikas Rai.

According to Rai, a complaint in this regard was filed by the minor girl's mother on Wednesday, after which the accused was apprehended. "As per the complaint, the accused, a truck driver, molested his daughter on multiple occasions in the night. The accused, also an alcoholic, used to beat his daughter when she resisted, and this has been happening for the past few months," added Rai.

"Recently, when the wife of the accused came to know about it, she asked her husband about the heinous act. But the accused also thrashed her for questioning him. Initially, the daughter and the mother did not speak about it. But fed up with the torture, the mother and the daughter approached the Thakurganj police station and filed a complaint," Rai added.

The police inspector said that they have registered a case under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. "We are investigating the matter," he said.

