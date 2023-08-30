Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) : A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped for three months by a man here, police said on Wednesday. The girl was rescued from Deoria on August 26 while the 27-year-old accused was arrested on Tuesday, they said.

The girl was lured and taken away by Markandeya Yadav alias Sonu, who belongs to the same village as the victim, police said. On the complaint of the girl's mother, a case was registered against the accused under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In a statement given to police, the girl said Yadav abducted her and took her to Deoria where he raped her for almost three months.

Based on the girl's statement, police have added Sections 366 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) and 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act in the case, according to a PTI story.

Also Read : Visakhapatnam: Minor girl gangraped; POCSO case against school attendant, friends

In the port town of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, a case under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was filed against a school attendant for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in July this year. The attendant was accused of using intimate photos and videos to harass the girl and for making her a victim of repeated gangrape, police sources said.