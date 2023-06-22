UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW POLICE BUSTS GANG OF ROBBERS SEVEN ACCUSED ARRESTED

Lucknow: Police have arrested seven men for allegedly looting two businessmen (Rs of Rs 23 lakh while disguising as policemen in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, sources said on Thursday. Police have also recovered the looted money besides arms and two motorcycles from the possession of the accused. The accused have been identified as Danish, resident of Aminabad, Akash Gautam, a resident of Gorwamau, Azam Ahmed, resident of Kaiserbagh, Mohd, resident of Bachhrawan, Javed and Rakesh Kumar, residents of Rajasthan's Bikaner and Lakhimpur Kheris residents Shrishi Kanojia and Saurabh Kanojia.

JCP Crime Akash Kulhari while confirming the arrests, said that the police came into action after incidents of looting two businessmen came to the light. The accused are said to have kidnapped a wood merchant of Sonepat in BKT and looted Rs 10 lakh from a Kanpur businessman in Naka area. Kulhari said that Rs 23.55 lakh, a car used in the crime, a licensed pistol, two bikes, 15 cartridges, fake police ID card and other items were recovered from the possession of the robbers.

The JCP Crime said that the robbers were caught with the help of CCTV footages examined by the police. Following the incidents of loot, a special team of police led by DCP Central Aparna Rajat Kaushik and DCP North Kasim Abdi was formed which nabbed the culprits. JCP Crime Akash Kulhari said that all the seven accused are friends and they had formed a gang to commit the robbery.

An official said that the accused looted Rs 8.55 lakh