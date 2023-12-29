Lucknow: State Energy Minister, Arvind Kumar Sharma on Friday released a public statement linked to the discussion that ensued during the Rajya Sabha session on December 19, where Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the first state to cater to the highest electricity demand in the country. The state's ongoing efforts to enhance its electricity system have generated progress.



While elaborating further on the state electricity production and demand-supply, he stated that Uttar Pradesh has provided a maximum supply of 28,284MW from April 2023 to Nov 2023, outperforming states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. Illuminating on Uttar Pradesh’s domination in electric supply on social media’s platform X.



Sharma proclaimed, “Uttar Pradesh’s power system has made significant progress by meeting the peak demand for electricity during the scorching heat of 2023.” he also stated, “The Energy Department’s record supply of 28,284 MW in the summer set a new touchstone in the state’s history.”

The Union Energy minister laid down a future framework, announcing a commissioning of 660 MW power generation at the Obra Unit and the forthcoming operations at Jawaharpur, Panki, and Obra D unit. He also stated, “ They are proactive in ensuring the continual supply of electricity in Uttar Pradesh, with plans to cater to the increasing demand by capitalising on the state's new production capacity.”