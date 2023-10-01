UTTAR PRADESH LADY CONSTABLE SUSPENDED FOR DRAGGING MENTALLY UNSOUND WOMAN COMPLAINANT IN HARDOI

Hardoi: The inhuman face of a female cop and an employee posted at a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi came to light. On Saturday, both of them dragged a female complainant from the SP office gate to the women's police station presumably for no fault of her. The video of the case became viral on social media in an embarrsssment to police. The SP has suspended the woman constable. An investigation is on regarding the matter.

The woman from Pihani, who is stated to be having psychological problem, earlier reached the police station to lodge a complaint. The woman alleged that she was caught for climbing the wall of the SP office. Thereafter, she was made to sit in the police jeep. Just the time, she got down from the vehicle and was going to lodge a complaint at the SP office, constable Malda Parveen and PRD personnel Vijayalakshmi dragged her to the women's police station. The woman's plea to free her fell on deaf ears.