Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Barely a day after an inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was shot at by inidentified militants in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, unidentified militants shot dead a non-local labourer in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. The slain has been identified as Mukesh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

A police spokesman said that Mukesh was shot at by terrorists in Tumchi area of Nowpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama. He later succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospita, the police spokesman said. In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a police spokesman said, "Terrorists fired upon one labourer identified as Mukesh of U.P in Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama, who later on succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off".